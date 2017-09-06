CSRA announces $2.4B NSA Groundbreaker contract

|About: CSRA Inc. (CSRA)|By:, SA News Editor

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) and its Eagle Alliance joint venture announce receiving a potential 10-year, $2.4B contract with the U.S. National Security Agency.

The award relates to the enterprise IT service portion of the NSA’s Groundbreaker contract. 

CSRA initially won a $5B Groundbreaker award in 2001. Groundbreaker accounts for about 7% of CSRA’s total annual revenue. 

The Eagle Alliance joint venture also includes Northrop Grumman but CSRA owns 79% of the venture. 

Press release 

CSRA shares are up 3.8%.         

Previously: CSRA announces $115M EPA contract (Aug. 28)