ABC rides football to top NBC in prime-time ratings

ABC (DIS +0.1% ) moved to the top of broadcast prime-time ratings this week, past NBC (CMCSA +0.9% ), thanks to the return of college football.

ABC averaged 4.61M viewers in prime time, while NBC rode its workhorse America's Got Talent to 4.59M on average. They were followed by CBS (CBS -2% ), with 3.9M; Fox (FOX -1.2% , FOXA -1.4% ) with 2.3M; and Univision (Pending:UVN) and Telemundo, with 1.41M.

A marquee night game between No. 1-ranked Alabama and No. 3 Florida State drew some AGT-like numbers for ABC, with 12.34M viewers, good for second place for the week just behind the Tuesday AGT (13.13M). Following them in the top five programs: a Wednesday broadcast of America's Got Talent (NASDAQ:CMCSA), with 11.09M; College Football Pre-Game on ABC, 7.4M; and 60 Minutes (NYSE:CBS), with 7.05M.

In cable ratings, Fox News prevailed again with 2.13M prime-time viewers, ahead of ESPN's 1.78M, MSNBC's 1.75M, USA Network (CMCSA) with 1.59M and HGTV (NYSE:SNI) with 1.36M.