EU might change tax rules for digital companies; Home and Echo getting BBC stories

EU finance ministers will meet next week to discuss a potential tax hike for digital multinationals including Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), per Reuters.

The digital giants pay low taxes but countries have tied hands due to rules saying that a company can only be taxed in areas where it has a physical presence.

The finance ministers might suggest a change to the definition of “permanent establishment” so that digital companies are taxed wherever the companies “create value.”

In other Google and Amazon news, the BBC plans to produce interactive radio plays for the respective Home and Echo smart devices. The first interactive piece, The Inspection Chamber, will launch later this year.

An interactive Alexa skill called The Magic Door offers a similar story experience but lacks the big name backing of the BBC project.

Previously: Ireland will reluctantly collect Apple back taxes (Aug. 17)