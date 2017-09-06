Burger King launches Whoppercoin

In one of the odder developments in the restaurant sector, Burger King (NYSE:QSR) is offering a cyrptocurrency for customers Russia.
The “blockchain loyalty program” sees customers in Russia earn one Whoppercoin for every ruble spent at a BK outlet. They will earn a free burger after 1,700 Whoppercoins are accumulated. There is also the option to swap Whoppercoins on a P2P platform.
"Now the Whopper is not only burger that people in 90 different countries love—it’s an investment tool as well," brags a Burger King Russia exec.
