Burger King launches Whoppercoin

In one of the odder developments in the restaurant sector, Burger King (NYSE:QSR) is offering a cyrptocurrency for customers Russia.

The “blockchain loyalty program” sees customers in Russia earn one Whoppercoin for every ruble spent at a BK outlet. They will earn a free burger after 1,700 Whoppercoins are accumulated. There is also the option to swap Whoppercoins on a P2P platform.

"Now the Whopper is not only burger that people in 90 different countries love—it’s an investment tool as well," brags a Burger King Russia exec.