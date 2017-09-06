Get ready to hit the 'buy' button on reinsurers - Morgan Stanley

Property and casualty names have suffered sizable losses in the past two weeks amid Harvey and the incoming Irma, but the reinsurers - who take on much of the risk of plain-vanilla players - have tumbled even more.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is down 12% , EverestRe (NYSE:RE) 11% , AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) 11% , XL Group (NYSE:XL) 11% .

Markets are discounting a 1-in-a-100-year event, says the team at Morgan Stanley. They believe the balance sheets should be able to withstand such a catastrophe, and note that while the stocks tend to underperform in the very short term following these events, a buying opportunity may soon ensue as the dollar amount of losses becomes clear, and attention turns to improved pricing.