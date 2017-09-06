Alibaba invests in Chinese fashion start-up, plans to lend guidance

Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) venture capital arm Innovation Ventures, SoftBank, and Sequoia Capital led a $50M funding round for women’s clothing start-up Yi23.

Yi23 and its affiliated brand Y Closet offer a $46 per month try before you buy fashion retail experience. Customers can purely rent the clothing or choose to fully purchase items.

Alibaba plans to help the start-up with accelerating its e-commerce presence along with managing warehouse logistics and efficiency.

Source: China Money Network

