Looking at free cash flow, Deutsche Bank is bullish on Cisco

Deutsche Bank has reiterated its Outperform rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO +0.6% ), saying that the stock could outperform by more than 30% heading into next year as investors realize its headline numbers don't paint the accurate picture now.

Look at free cash flow to see what's going on in Cisco's growth software segment, the firm says.

"We argue that reported Top Line and EPS metrics are increasingly lagging indicators, and are systematically undervaluing 'value creation' from CSCO's Growth Software portfolio in Next Gen Infra Themes: Cloud Scale Security, Analytics, Automation, Internet of Things, etc.,” writes analyst Vijay Bhagavath.

On a compound annual FCF basis, the company's $16B software revenues will grow in the mid-teens, Bhagavath figures.

DB has a bottom-up valuation price target of $40, implying nearly 26% upside ahead.