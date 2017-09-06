Bloomberg: Apple will help select fund manager for Irish back taxes

Bloomberg reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will help Ireland select an investment manager for the $17.9B of back tax payments that will go into escrow in the country as the iPhone maker appeals the tax.

The appeal could take up to 5 years and an Apple win would return its money. Ireland is worried about being held accountable for any depreciation that occurs while the money sits in escrow.

The Irish debt office says that money will be “invested in low risk, fixed income securities, with the principal investment objective being to preserve capital to the extent possible in light of prevailing market conditions.”

Apple’s role in selecting the investment manager was likely a compromise to make Ireland less nervous about the situation.

