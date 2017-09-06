Payment Data Systems acquires Singular Payments

Payment Data Systems (PYDS -8.6% ) announced that the acquisition of Singular Payments was finalized on Sept. 1, 2017. The Company funded the transaction with a combination of cash and common stock, for a total consideration of $5M.

The acquisition will add over 1,200 new merchant customers, which are primarily health care related, and over $500M in annual payment processing volume to Payment Data Systems.

The company expect Singular to immediately contribute over $10M in annualized revenue and 10%-15% increase in revenue in Q317 (Y/Y). The company also expects to record all-time high revenues in the Q417.

CEO Louis Hoch; "We are thrilled that we have closed this transaction and are now able to realize the associated value that Singular brings. This strategic acquisition will accelerate our growth and is consistent with our strategic plans to grow the revenues of our Company, Singular has a proven track record of winning new business, and we will leverage their sales excellence to enhance market share for our innovative products and services that their clients may have not been exposed to yet. Similarly, we intend to offer their products to our customers. The combination of the two companies should create an entity that delivers on revenue growth.”