Roku launches its own ad-supported movie channel

Roku (Private:ROKU), which filed for an initial public offering last week, has launched its own content channel on its platform.

It's a free movie channel with no subs or logins required, and the company plans to support it with advertising. But it says viewers will see about half the advertising load they're accustomed to with traditional TV.

Films will be mostly mainstream studio fare; Roku pointed to Ali, The Karate Kid, and Legally Blonde as examples. The channel will also include content from publishing partners like American Classics, FilmRise and Popcornflix.