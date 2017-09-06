Taiwan Semiconductor hits back at anticompetitive practice accusations

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) issues a statement via a regulatory filing that responds to media claims the company has engaged in anticompetitive behavior.

Statement, in part: “TSMC always respects and obeys the law. We take seriously any allegation that is brought to our attention. Our procedures, employee training and control mechanisms are established to ensure that we comply with all legal rules and regulations. The semiconductor industry is a highly dynamic and competitive industry, which means TSMC is constantly having to work hard, to make investments in R&D and capacity, and to deliver high quality and innovative services to our customers. Therefore, we believe any allegation accusing us of engaging in any anticompetitive conduct is without merit.”

The company continues on to say that any regulatory agency requests will receive a cooperative response but that Taiwan Semiconductor has not received any request of that nature.

TSM shares are up 1.25% .

