Insys bent rules for Subsys reimbursement - WSJ

In a bit of a rehash of old news, the Wall Street Journal reports that the Senate committee investigating the U.S. opioid crisis found that Insys Therapeutics (INSY +1.5% ) misled insurers in order to get them to pay for painkiller Subsys (fentanyl). The stock's positive action is consistent with investors' opinion that there are no new revelations.

The report provides details on how the company's group responsible for securing prior authorization for payment, the Insys Reimbursement Center (IRC), convinced payers to back the expensive opioid, FDA approved specifically for managing cancer-related pain. IRC representatives allegedly misrepresented their identities and patient diagnoses to defraud insurers.

The Senate report also contains a copy of a 2014 audit by a consulting firm, now part of Deloitte, that concluded the IRC "lacked even basic measures to prevent its employees from manipulating the prior authorization process."

Current CEO Saeed Motahari says 90% of its salesforce before 2014 are gone and their actions "do not reflect the company's current culture." He apparently failed to mention that the majority of the board that was in place prior to the launch of Subsys is still there, including former CEO John Kapoor.

Former IRC head Elizabeth Gurrieri pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy in June and is cooperating with the federal investigation.

Previously: Six former Insys execs get cuffed; shares down 12% (Dec. 8, 2016)