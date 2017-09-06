Marathon Petroleum downgraded at Wells Fargo on lower IDR buyout ratio

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +1.2% ) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform with a $56 price target, cut from $65, at Wells Fargo, primarily due to a lower buyout ratio for the incentive distribution rights.

The firm now expects the exchange ratio of (MPLX -0.1% ) units for MPC's IDRs to be closer to 12x-15x, down from its previous estimate of 15x-20x, resulting in an estimated valuation range of $7B-$9B, translating to $14-$17 to MPC on a per share basis.

Wells also wonders whether investors may choose to own MPLX directly instead of MPC, given the volatility and seasonality of refining and retail operations of the latter, relative to the perceived predictability, magnitude and cash flows of the MPLX operations and ownership.