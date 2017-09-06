Amazon-Kohl's deal could have long-term twist

Baird thinks today's announcement of a partnership between Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) could have added significance down the road.

While the placement of Amazon Smart Home Experience spaces inside of Kohl's stores is small on the financial side, a play to add Kohl's high mix of prime "off-mail" retail stores would be a giant move for the e-commerce giant as it enters the fashion industry.

Shares of Kohl's ended the day up 4.90%.

Source: Bloomberg

Previously: Kohl's higher after announcing Amazon store deal (Sept. 6)