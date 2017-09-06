Facebook finds six figures of Russian election-related ad spend (updated)

In a blog entry updating a company review of Russian information efforts, Facebook (FB +0.8% ) says it's found about $100,000 in ad spending from a likely Russian influence operation designed to amplify divisive political messages.

That covers about 3,000 ads from June 2015 to May 2017, connected to some 470 inauthentic accounts and pages that violated company policy.

"The vast majority of ads run by these accounts didn’t specifically reference the US presidential election, voting or a particular candidate," the company says.

"Rather, the ads and accounts appeared to focus on amplifying divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum — touching on topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights."

Some $50,000 in spending appears to have originated in Russia, the company notes.

Updated: Company representatives told congressional investigators that it found it had sold ads to a shadowy Russian company looking to target voters -- a "troll farm" with a history of pro-Kremlin propaganda, The Washington Post reports. Some ads directly named Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.