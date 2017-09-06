TransCanada extends Keystone pipeline open season, citing Harvey damage

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) says it will extend the open season on its Keystone pipeline system by a month because of flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Shippers will now have until Oct. 26 to sign up for committed capacity on the existing Keystone and proposed Keystone XL pipelines that will carry crude from Alberta’s oil sands to Cushing, Okla., and the Gulf Coast; the open season, which was launched on July 27, had been scheduled to last until Sept. 28.

CEO Russ Girling has said that lower oil prices and alternative export routes were complicating negotiations over shipper commitments, but traders reportedly say the open season extension actually appears to be the result of Harvey impacts rather than a lack of demand for the route.