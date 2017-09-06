RH soars after lifting full-year guidance

RH (NYSE:RH) races higher after topping FQ4 estimates and lifting full-year guidance.

CEO Gary Friedman says "temporal issues" held back results during the quarter, but sees cash flow improvement in the new fiscal year.

The retailer sees FY18 revenue of $2.42B to $2.46B vs. $2.40B to $2.45B prior and $2.44B consensus. The view for full-year EPS is $2.43 to $2.67 vs. $1.67 to $1.94 prior and $2.09 consensus.

Previously: RH beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (Sept. 6)

RH +37.60% AH to $68.00.