Stocks enjoy modest bounce as debt limit deal reached

Stocks closed with modest gains as congressional leaders and Pres. Trump agreed to extend the debt limit and fund the government until at least mid-December.

If passed, the proposal would put an end-of-the-year showdown on the table, which could complicate Republicans' goal of getting tax reform done by year-end, but stocks nevertheless strengthened into the afternoon and the Treasury market weakened, sending the benchmark 10-year yield 4 bps higher to 2.11%.

The energy sector (+1.6%) easily topped today's leaderboard as crude oil climbed 1% to $49.14/bbl, as refineries along the Texas coast have started coming back online following Hurricane Harvey.

All told, nine of the 11 S&P sectors ended positive, with consumer discretionary (+0.6%) finishing as the runner-up behind energy among the winners, while the utilities and telecom services groups closed with respective losses of 0.5% and 1.2%.

In corporate news, toy makers including Mattel and Hasbro sank following news that Toys R Us is considering a possible bankruptcy filing.

Also, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said he plans to resign in mid-October, citing personal reasons.