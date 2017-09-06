SeaChange +2.3% on smaller loss than expected

Video streamer service firm SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) is up 2.3% in postmarket trade after posting Q2 earnings where it posted a smaller-than-expected loss, though revenues fell nearly 7%.

In Q2, "we saw continued success with existing and new customers for IP video and cloud-based deployments, including the first sale of our new NitroX platform," says CEO Ed Terino. "We are continuing to generate green field customer opportunities globally for our end-to-end subscription solution, with yet another new multimillion-dollar transaction in the quarter, which provides stronger support for revenue growth next year."

Cash, equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities came to $36M against no debt.

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of $19M-$21M and non-GAAP income from operations of break-even to a $0.03 gain.

For the full year, "because larger transactions are moving to a subscription model," it's lowered (and narrowed) expectations for revenue to $75M-$80M, and non-GAAP operating income of -$0.03 to $0.02.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release