Apple denies Indian government-backed app, regulators could change rules

Bloomberg reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has upset the Indian government by not approving an anti-spam app called Do Not Disturb.

The app allows users to share the text and call logs from spam messages with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, which would use the data to tell mobile carriers to block the spammers.

Apple says the app violates its privacy policies.

Telecom regulator chairman Ram Sewak Sharma says, “Nobody’s asking Apple to violate its privacy policy. It is a ridiculous situation, no company can be allowed to be the guardian of a user’s data.”

The regulatory authority is holding a comment period for a paper on user control of personal information and rules regarding data passage through telecoms.

The period ends this month and could lead to new regulations that could force the hand of Apple and competitors including Google and Facebook.

Apple is currently negotiating approval to open retail stores in India and to sell used iPhones in the country, where the smartphone market is expected to reach 500M units by 2020.

