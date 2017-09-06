Cohn out as possible Fed chairman - WSJ

The putative front-runner to replace Janet Yellen atop the Fed, Gary Cohn is now unlikely to be nominated by the president, according to the WSJ.

The cooling came mostly thanks to Cohn's criticism of Trump's response to the Charlottesville violence last month. Cohn, for now, remains the White House's chief economic advisor.

It's been a busy day of Fed personnel news - earlier, Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer submitted his resignation, meaning the president now has the two top spots at the central bank to fill (he could also renominate Yellen).