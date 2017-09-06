Peltz advances plan to shake up Procter & Gamble

Nelson Peltz has a plan for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), to reorganize it into three business units under a "lean holding company."

Under his plan, divulged in a 93-page white paper, the company's operations would be divided into beauty, grooming and healthcare; fabric and home care; and baby, feminine and family care.

Along with the board seat he's been seeking, he'd like more oversight over the company's cost savings plan, and would like to see study to find out why the "innovation machine is broken."

While critical, Peltz stopped short of calling for the removal of CEO David Taylor.

Peltz's fund has a $3.5B stake in the company.