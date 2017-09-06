Bankruptcy court clears Sempra Energy's $9.45B Oncor deal

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) says a bankruptcy judge approved its merger agreement with Energy Future Holdings, an important step in SRE's proposal to acquire Energy Future's 80% ownership interest in Oncor.

The deal still needs approval from the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which has scuttled two earlier attempted buyouts of Oncor.

SRE is paying $9.45B for the Oncor stake, compared with the $9B Berkshire Hathaway had offered; SRE is in line for a $190M breakup fee if the deal collapses, compared with the $270M breakup fee BRK was asking and never received since it never got a chance to put its deal in front of the judge.