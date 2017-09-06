NextEra planning shutdowns of two Florida nuclear plants in Irma's path

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), owner of two Florida nuclear facilities on the Atlantic coast that could be in the path of oncoming Hurricane Irma - currently a Category 5 storm - says it will shut the plants "long before" the onset of hurricane force winds.

NEE's Turkey Point, south of Miami, withstood Hurricane Andrew in 1992, the last storm to make landfall in Florida as a Cat 5, with minimal damage; the other NEE nuclear plant is St. Lucie, north of Jupiter.