Tellurian to buy core Haynesville production, midstream assets

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) agrees to acquire natural gas producing assets and undeveloped acreage in northern Louisiana's Haynesville Shale from an unnamed private seller for $85M.

The assets include 9,200 net acres with up to 138 operated drilling locations, ~1.3T cf of total natural gas resource potential, 19 producing operated wells with net current production of 4M cf/day, and associated natural gas gathering and processing facilities with substantial additional capacity; the assets are 100% held by production and 92% operated.

TELL expects full cycle cost of production and transport to markets of ~$2.25/MMBtu, which represents a significant savings to current natural gas prices.