YuMe +3.3% as filing details Singer stake with buyout ahead

YuMe (YUME -7.7% ) is up 3.3% after hours after an amended statement of beneficial ownership shows current stakes held by VIEX Opportunities and Eric Singer.

The filing is tied to the company's planned acquisition by RhythmOne.

VIEX Opportunities Fund Series One is beneficial owner of a 7.5% stake (just under 2.592M shares), and its Series Two is owner of a 1.6% stake. VIEX Special Opportunities Fund II holds a 6.8% stake.

As general partner of Series One and Series Two, VIEX GP holds 9.1%. VIEX Special Opportunities GP II (as general partner of Special Opportunities II) holds 6.8%.

Then as the umbrella investment manager, VIEX Capital Advisors (and thus Eric Singer) holds 15.9% -- 5,508,069 shares.

Singer has entered into a support agreement for the acquisition.