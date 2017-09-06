Deere buys Blue River Technology for $305M

Deere (NYSE:DE) agrees to acquire Blue River Technology, a California-based company that uses computer imaging and machine learning for agricultural spraying and weeding equipment, for $305M.

DE believes similar technology can be used in the future on a wider range of products, says John May, the company's CIO and president of its agricultural solutions unit.

May says the Blue River deal is similar to DE's 1999 acquisition of NavCom Technology that he says established the company as a leader in the use of GPS technology for agriculture and accelerated machine connectivity and optimization.