Union Pacific expects Harvey to trim $0.05 from Q3 earnings

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) expects Hurricane Harvey to knock ~$0.05/share off its Q3 earnings, partly due to lost business plus the need to pay for storm damage, CEO Lance Fritz says; analysts expect UNP to post Q3 EPS of ~$1.53.

Fritz tells Reuters that the company has repaired most of the damage caused to its network by catastrophic flooding brought by Harvey, and its network should be fully operational around the end of September.

Pent-up demand from manufacturers in the area and recovery efforts should boost results in Q4, the CEO says.

Fritz says while UNP has managed to find ways to re-route freight around areas that are still affected, “there are still dozens and dozens of our customers that are closed, some of which have an estimated time for reopening and some of which don't.”