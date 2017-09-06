Moody's skeptical that suitors can pull off Charter buyout

Considering the debt that would be involved, Moody's has issued an unsurprisingly skeptical report on the odds that Charter Communications (CHTR +2.3% ) would be acquired.

That's despite more than its fair share of buyout chatter. Verizon (VZ -1% ) had reportedly approached with an offer of more than $100B that was rebuffed; Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) and Altice USA (ATUS +0.9% ) are part of the conversation; and SoftBank (SFTBY +0.4% ) says it has financing lined up for a bid.

But "in our view, an LBO would be extremely challenging, and therefore such an acquisition of Charter is unlikely," Moody's says, pointing to a resulting speculative-grade company with $100B-plus in debt.

That's aside from having to convince controlling shareholders in John Malone (via Liberty Broadband) and Advance-Newhouse, and a further integration challenge while Charter is still absorbing legacy operations from Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks.