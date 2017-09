The ECB will make its latest policy decision today as investors wait to hear the thoughts of Mario Draghi.

While he's expected to lay the groundwork regarding the central bank's stimulus program, most investors appear to believe he will hold off until October to make any major announcements.

The euro is making gains ahead of the event, and has soared 13% this year, the strongest performance among major currencies.

Euro +0.4% to $1.1963

ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR