More on Conn's Q2

Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) reports retail ame-store sales decreased 15.1% in Q2.

Net sales by category: Furniture and mattress: $95.3M (-9.7%); Home appliance: $89.09M (-12.1%); Consumer electronics: $52.95M (-19.5%); Home office: $17.86M (-17.7%); Other: $4.4M (-17.9%); Repair service agreement commissions: $23.52M (-16.9%); Service revenues: $3.3M (-16.8%).

Credit revenue rose 21.9% to $80.1M.

Furniture unit volume fell 24.3% & mattress unit volume contracted 15.9%.

Home appliance unit volume down 12%.

Consumer electronic unit volume declined 21.2%.

Home office unit volume slipped 13.2%.

Retail gross margin improved 270 bps to 39.8%.

Operating margin expanded 20 bps to 10.9%.

Retail store count +4 Y/Y to 116.

The Company is not providing specific financial guidance for Q3 because of the near-term uncertainty Harvey has created.