Futures mixed after debt ceiling deal

U.S. stock index futures are mixed, following gains in the previous session, which came as a result of President Trump agreeing with Democrats to raise U.S. debt ceiling. Dow -0.2% ; S&P 500 flat; Nasdaq +0.2% .

The Dow saw its fifth positive session in six, the S&P saw its seventh positive session in eight and the Nasdaq saw its eighth positive session in nine.

Investors today will also be watching an ECB meeting featuring Mario Draghi, as well as fallout from Hurricane Irma as it nears the Florida coast.