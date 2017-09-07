Florida braces for Hurricane Irma

Miami is preparing for its largest evacuation in more than a decade as Hurricane Irma threatens to turn into the most expensive storm in U.S. history.

U.S. orange juice and sugar futures are rallying on the news, as well as home improvement retailers like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), while insurers including Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Allstate (NYSE:ALL) have stopped issuing policies in some Florida counties.

U.S. airlines have meanwhile capped ticket prices for evacuees and insurers are bracing for sharp losses from the Category 5 destruction.

