CEO transition at Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) announces the appointment of independent director Allen Weinstein to serve as interim CEO, effective September 7.

The board and Anthony Romano mutually agreed that Romano will step down from his role as CEO and board member, effective September 7.

The board will immediately launch a search to identify a qualified candidate to serve as the company's permanent CEO.

Weinstein has served as a director of since January 2010. He is currently executive chairman and a director of Villa

Source: Press Release