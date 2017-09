Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Barclays initiates with Overweight rating: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA), Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS), Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO), Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI).

Barclays initiates with Equal Weight: BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT).

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) initiated with Overweight rating and $7 (150% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Barclays initiates with Underweight rating: Cascadian Therapeutics (NYSE:CASC), Zymeworks (Pending:ZYME).

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) initiated with Outperform rating and $88 (13% upside) price target by Oppenheimer.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) initiated with Outperform rating and $38 (25% upside) price target by BMO Capital Markets.