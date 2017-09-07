Cedar Fair updates on results

Cedar Fair Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) discloses that preliminary revenue this year through September 4 was down less than 1% to $1.0B.

On a same-park basis, attendance through Labor Day was 20.3M guests.

Average in-park guest per capita spending was $47.08 and out-of-park revenues were $115M. Both marks are roughly level with last year's level.

"We have experienced more than a few instances of unfavorable weather on some of our traditionally peak attendance days – including the recent Labor Day weekend - and it has proven difficult to fully recover these attendance shortfalls up to this point in time," notes CEO Matt Ouimet.

"We are optimistic about the growth opportunities ahead of us for the remainder of 2017, as well as over the long term," he adds.

Based on YTD results, Cedar Fair expects full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be between $480M and $490M.

Source: Press Release