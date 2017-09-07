Valvoline accelerates growth plans

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) says it inked eight new development agreements with seven of its largest Valvoline franchisees for the addition of more than 160 stores by 2023.

The company is also working on additional development agreements that when complete would provide for a combined total of more than 200 new Valvoline oil change franchise stores in the next six years.

Valvoline also announced it signed a definitive agreement with Henley Bluewater to acquire its 56 stores in Michigan and northern Ohio. The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q1 of FY18.

'A core element of Valvoline’s strategy is to accelerate the growth of our industry-leading quick lube model,” says Valvoline CEO Sam Mitchell.

