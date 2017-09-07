Alnylam suspends mid-stage extension study of hemophilia candidate fitusiran after patient death; shares down 23%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has suspended dosing in its Phase 2 open-label extension study of RNAi therapeutic fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia A and B with or without inhibitors. The company took action after a hemophilia A patient experienced a fatal thrombotic (blood clot) event.

About nine days prior to being admitted to the hospital, the patient developed exercise-induced right hip pain that was treated with three doses of factor VIII concentrate on three separate days. After receiving the third dose of factor VIII (four days prior to admission), he developed a severe headache and was subsequently diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage not related to fitusiran. Upon further review of the CT scans by radiologists, the diagnosis was changed to cerebral venous sinus thrombosis.

The company is reviewing the safety data and will develop a risk mitigation strategy. It expects to resume dosing after reviewing the data and protocol amendments with global regulatory authorities.

A Phase 3 study, ATLAS, has been initiated but not started yet.

The company will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the situation and update investors on its givosiran program.