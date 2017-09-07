Alnylam expects to file givosiran NDA by end of 2018

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) says it has reached alignment with the FDA on a Phase 3 program for Breakthrough Therapy-tagged givosiran for preventing attacks in patients with acute hepatic porphyrias, ultra-rare inherited disorders characterized by episodes of severe abdominal pain.

The interim analysis will be based on the reduction of urinary ALA, a biomarker that the FDA believes will be likely to predict clinical benefit. Assuming positive results, the company expects to file an NDA by the end of next year.

The company will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the Phase 3 program and the suspension of dosing in the mid-stage extension study of fitusiran. At 10:30 am ET, there will be a RNAi Webinar on givosiran accessible via the Investors page on the company's website.

