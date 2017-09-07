Verona Pharma announces positive top-line data from Phase 2a clinical trial in COPD with RPL554 dosed in addition to Tiotropium

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) announces positive top-line results from its Phase 2a clinical trial, in which RPL554 was dosed in addition to tiotropium (Spiriva), to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The data from this Phase 2a trial demonstrated significantly improved peak lung function when RPL554 was added to tiotropium in patients with moderate-to-severe COPD.

The trial demonstrated statistical significance across all primary and secondary efficacy outcome measures, at 6 mg dose; a clear dose response compared to 1.5 mg dose.

RPL554 is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 designed to have anti-inflammatory as well as bronchodilator properties.