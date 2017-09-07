AstraZeneca's tezepelumab shows significant treatment benefit in mid-stage asthma study; shares up 1% premarket

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and collaboration partner Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announce positive results from the Phase 2b PATHWAY study assessing tezepelumab in patients with severe uncontrolled asthma. The data, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed treatment with tezepelumab, given as add-on therapy, reduced annual asthma exacerbation rates by as much as 71% versus placebo (p<0.001).

Tezepelumab is a novel anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) monoclonal antibody being developed by AZN's MedImmune, in collaboration with Amgen. TSLP is an upstream pro-inflammatory epithelial cytokine that plays a key role in a range of diseases, including asthma. Blocking TSLP may prevent the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines.

The development of tezepelumab is ongoing.