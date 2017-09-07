GE down 1.7% as JPMorgan turns more negative

via Notable Calls

The coming "reset" is going to be far worse than expected, says the team at JPMorgan. They see downside risk to their already well-below consensus estimates, driven by structural weakness in power, a less than hoped-for bounce in oil & gas, and a more GAAP approach to reported numbers.

Outside of maybe Tyco in the late 90s, the team says it's never seen a large cap narrative go from $2+ EPS to something with a $1 handle and a risky dividend.

JPMorgan sees the stock headed to $17-$19 vs. last night's close of $24.92.