Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) increases its estimate of coal reserves by 50% at its Kestrel mine in Australia, amid speculation the operation has been put up for sale.

Rio says it now estimates ore reserves at the mine in central Queensland at 185M metric tons, up from 123M metric tons previously.

Rio owns an 80% stake in Kestrel, which produces ~5M metric tons/year of coal and is one of several Australian coking coal assets the company reportedly has placed on the market.