FDA halts patient recruitment in three Opdivo combo studies in MM after safety signal observed related to Keytruda combo

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces that the FDA has placed a partial clinical hold suspending patient recruitment in three studies of Opdivo (nivolumab) combinations in multiple myeloma: CheckMate-602, CheckMate-039 and CA204142.

The agency took action after determining that the risk of PD-1/PD-L1 treatment [Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab)], in combination with pomalidomide (Celgene's POMALYST) or lenalidomide (Celgene's REVLIMID), and possibly PD-1/PD-L1 treatment alone or with other combinations, may not be worth the risk.

The company says it plans to work with the FDA on the issue. Other studies assessing Opdivo in other indications will continue.