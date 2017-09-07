Apple won't have second OLED supplier until 2019

Bloomberg reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) won’t have a secondary OLED supplier until at least 2019, which means the company is stuck with its Samsung dependence for now.

LG Display plans full-fledged OLED shipments in 2019 with small shipments starting towards the end of 2018.

The delay comes down to LG’s problems procuring the production equipment needed to manufacture the iPhone OLED panels that are larger and harder to make than the company’s previously produced Apple Watch displays.

Samsung was ahead of LG in ordering the needed evaporation machines from Canon Tokki Corp, which only produces a limited number of machines a year.

In other Apple news, the company reportedly signed a deal with Warner Music Group to bring the catalog to the streaming Apple Music service and to the iTunes store.

