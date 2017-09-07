Buckingham sees hurricane impact hitting airlines into Q4

Buckingham Research warns that tourism to Florida and the Caribbean could be hurt this fall and winter due to the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The firm's negative outlook accounts for the forecast of even more Atlantic hurricanes to follow the Category 5 Irma bearing down on Florida and the Atlantic Coast. The potential for lasting damage exists in some key tourist destinations.

Airlines with the highest exposure to the Florida/Caribbean region are Delta (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).

While airline stocks have traded lower over the last two weeks on the Harvey/Irma impact, Buckingham's assessment is that Q4 earnings will be clipped as well.

Source: Bloomberg

