Opdivo-Yervoy combo extends survival in late-stage kidney cancer study; Bristol-Myers up 2% premarket

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CheckMate-214, assessing the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) in treatment-naive patients with advanced/metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

The study met its co-primary endpoint of demonstrating superior overall survival (OS) compared to sunitinib (Pfizer's SUTENT) in intermediate- and poor-risk patients. Specifically, the overall survival rate favored the Opdivo/Yervoy group 41.6% compared to 26.5%. Median duration of response was not reached for the combination (18.2 months for sunitinib). The other co-primary endpoint, progression-free survival (PFS), favored the combination but fell short of statistical significance.

It also showed treatment with Opdivo/Yervoy improved OS in all randomized patients versus sunitinib.

The company plans to review the data with regulatory authorities and will include it in a presentation at ESMO later this week.