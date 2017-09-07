Euro breaks through $1.20 as Draghi speaks

Recent euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) volatility is a source of uncertainty, says Mario Draghi, now speaking at his post-meeting press conference.

The euro has moved higher since he began talking, now up 0.7% and buying $1.20.

The ECB has revised downward its inflation expectations - now seeing 1.2% next year vs. 1.3% previously, and 1.5% in 2019 from 1.6% previously. Draghi says strength in the euro is behind the revisions.

The Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) is higher by 0.5% .

