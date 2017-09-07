Alibaba works with Mexico on trade; Best IPO pricing coming soon

CNBC reports that Mexico’s Ministry of Economy will partner with Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) to bring more of the country’s products onto the company’s e-commerce platforms.

Alibaba will help on the technology side and provide analytics to help Mexico understand the best ways to market the products to Chinese consumers.

The move comes as Mexico works to open new trade opportunities as U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to end the North American Free Trade Agreement between the two countries and Canada.

In other news, the Alibaba-backed logistics company Best (Pending:BESTI) is heading for a September 19 IPO pricing with listing happening the following day.

Best seeks up to around $932M in the offering of 53.56M ADS, which indicates a price range of $13 to $15.

Best will use $300M of the money for store, logistics, and supply chain expansions and $100M for tech investments with the rest going to general corporate purposes.

