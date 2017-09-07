Barnes & Noble drops sharply after light FQ1 sales

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) falls short with FQ1 sales as it shows a loss of $0.15 per share vs. $0.12 expected.

The company cites lower online and Nook sales during the quarter.

"We expect to improve our performance in the back-half of the year, which coupled with our focus on expense reduction, will enable us to achieve EBITDA of $180 million," says CEO Demos Parneros.

Looking ahead, B&N expects comparable bookstore sales to fall at a low single-digit clip.

Previously: Barnes & Noble misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (Sept. 7)